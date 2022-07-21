2022 July 21 11:32

Neptune Energy chooses DNV as their single source ISO Management System Certification partner

The partnership will see Neptune Energy independently certified to international standards for Occupational Health and Safety (ISO 45001), Environmental Management (ISO 14001) and Energy Management (ISO 50001), according to DNV's release.



Spanning an initial 5-year period, the global contract covers eight countries, more than 250 operational and non-operational oil and gas assets and GHG (Greenhouse Gas) emissions verification (EU and UK ETS).

With teams based in Europe, North Africa and Asia Pacific to deliver its strategic ambitions, Neptune Energy is committed to meeting growing energy demand whilst reducing emissions. A key player in the UK energy arena, Neptune Energy recently announced it will spend more than $1 billion over the next five years securing energy supplies for the UK and speeding the transition to net zero.



With a dedicated project team to manage all elements of the service from planning to finance, DNV has developed a number of tools to assist with tracking of the project and utilisation of key information by those involved in audit delivery.

Through this partnership, DNV will work to support Neptune Energy’s ESG strategy, which sets out the actions the company is taking to produce energy in a safe, sustainable and responsible way. This includes helping Neptune Energy to adhere to international ISO standards, covering environment, energy and occupational health and safety.



