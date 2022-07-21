2022 July 21 09:51

UK Government updates sanctions against Russia

On 21 July 2022, the Government of the United Kingdom extends the existing import sanctions measures, providing an overview of the import prohibitions in force on certain goods imported into the UK, including Northern Ireland, and sets out the licensing process for traders looking to import goods subject to prohibitions, according to GOV.UK.

This amendment prohibits the import of certain revenue generating goods as well as the acquisition, supply and delivery, directly or indirectly, of revenue generating goods. It also prohibits the provision of technical assistance, financial services and funds and brokering services relating to the revenue generating goods.

The amendment prohibits the import of oil and oil products, coal and coal products and gold as well as the acquisition, supply and delivery, directly or indirectly of these goods. It also prohibits the provision of technical assistance, financial services and funds and brokering services relating to these goods. The prohibition on the import of gold entered into force on 21 July, the prohibition on the import of coal will take effect on 10 August 2022 and the prohibition on the import of oil will take effect on 31 December 2022.

The prohibitions mentioned above do not apply if the act is one which a ‘responsible officer’ (for example, a government or agency official) has determined would be in the interests of national security, or the prevention or detection of serious crime in the United Kingdom or elsewhere.





