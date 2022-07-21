2022 July 21 10:30

DNV awards HHI with AiP for 2,200-tonne offshore patrol vessel design

DNV has awarded an Approval in Principle (AiP) to Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) for a new 2,200-ton offshore patrol vessel (OPV) design, according to the company's release.



The HDP-2200 was developed with two versions: a baseline and variant design. The baseline design ship has a displacement of 2,400 tonnes, is 94.4 meters long and 14.3 meters wide, has a maximum speed of 22 knots, a cruising speed of 15 knots, and a range of 5,500 nautical miles. The variant design ensures enhanced ship’s survivability by separating the propulsion engine.

The AiP is the result of the second stage of HDP followed by the 1500 NEO 1,500-ton OPV last year and confirms the maturity of the ship’s design. It is based on the DNV Rules for Classification of Naval Vessels RU-NAV / RU-NAVAL with reference class notation + 1A N, Patrol (L), E0, R0.

DNV rules for naval surface ships offer various measures and class notations to achieve improved survivability. The requirements of the naval administration essentially shape the extent to which measures are included in a project.



