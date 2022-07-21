2022 July 21 08:58

MABUX: No firm trend: bunker indices to change sharply and irregular on Jul 21

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)



MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) turned into firm downward trend on July 20:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 638.88 (-3.69)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 960.39 (-12.30)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 245.02 (-20.99)



The dynamics of the MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) (comparison of market bunker prices and the MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) did not have significant changes on July 20. Fuel 380 HSFO, according to MDI, was still underestimated in all four selected ports: Rotterdam - minus $ 120 (versus minus $ 124 the day before), Singapore - minus $ 149 (minus $ 148), Fujairah - minus $ 137 (minus $126) and Houston - minus $33 (minus $34). The MDI index did not have any firm trend in HSFO segment: underpricing premium decreased slightly in Rotterdam and Houston but rose in Singapore and Fujairah.



VLSFO fuel grade, according to the MDI index, remained overvalued on July 20 in all four selected ports: Rotterdam - plus $ 19 (plus $ 29 a day earlier), Singapore - plus $ 198 (plus $ 221), Fujairah - plus $ 220 (plus $ 228) and Houston - plus $53 (plus $56). Overprice premium continued moderate reduction in all ports.



In the MGO LS segment, the port of Rotterdam returned to the fuel overcharge zone: plus $22 versus minus $5 the day before. In two other ports - Fujairah and Houston - the overprice margins were registered as plus $ 267 (plus $ 228) and plus $ 80 (plus $ 71), respectively. Singapore was the only port where MGO LS was underestimated: minus $31 (minus $56). Overpricing premium has risen, and underpricing has declined.



We expect global bunker prices to change sharply and irregular today: 380 HSFO – minus 2-20 USD / MT, VLSFO – minus 3-30 USD / MT, MGO LS – plus-minus 3-50 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com