2022 July 20 18:47

International Chamber of Shipping hires five new members

International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the global trade association for shipowners and operators, continues to enhance and strengthen its team with five appointments over the past three months to support the advancement and development of the organisation, according to ICS's release.

The announcement of ICS’s new appointments comes in conjunction with Great Place to Work recognising ICS as a Best Workplace™ for Women today. This is the second award in recent months with ICS granted a Great Place to Work Certification in May of this year.

Sarah Lovell, a former-seafarer, joined ICS’s commercial department as Technical Writer and supports the development of ICS’s industry-recognised publications. Sarah has ten years of experience working shoreside in maritime training and maritime e-learning.

In May, Lional Roy Sharon, a former-seafarer, joined as Marine Adviser – Cargo, to provide support to the Marine department for the development and implementation of ICS policy on cargo issues, with particular focus on dry bulk, container and dangerous goods.

Katerina Dimitropoulos and Hannah Patmore, ICS’s new Communications Manager and Communications Executive respectively, were also appointed in May to work with the Director of Strategy and Communications on all external and internal communications. Katerina has over 15 years’ experience in maritime communications and Hannah joins the team with a strong background in communications and working for a membership body.

Finally, in June, Leyla Pearson was appointed Senior Manager on the organisation’s legal team. Leyla is an English qualified solicitor with extensive experience in maritime law and working on P&I and Defence cases.

Great Place to Work Certification is recognised around the world by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.

ICS recently celebrated it’s 100 years and the organisation prides itself on its diverse workforce, offering a great working environment to all its staff members.