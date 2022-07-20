  • Home
  2022 July 20

    Valenciaport to invest more than 86 million euros in the Port of Sagunto

    The president of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV), Aurelio Martínez, has highlighted that Valenciaport’s business plan contemplates investments of more than 86 million euros in the Port of Sagunto until 2026, “a key site for the present and future of the Camp de Morvedre region and the Valencian Community as a whole”, according to the company's release.

    The president of the APV took part in a breakfast organised by the Business Association of Camp de Morvedre (ASECAM), together with the president of the institution, Cristina Plumed, and the mayor of Sagunto, Darío Moreno.

    With regard to the investments planned in the Business Plan for the Sagunto area, more than 10 million euros will be earmarked for the development of the northern area and the adaptation of the jetty. “We are already working on this project with the call for tenders for the promenade, for which five companies have submitted bids”, recalled Aurelio Martínez. The Plan also includes 25 million euros for rail and road accessibility, and more than 40 million for the creation and development of new moorings and surfaces.

    For her part, Cristina Plumed has assured that “the Port of Sagunto has had a lot to do with Volkswagen’s decision to locate its future giant battery factory in Parc Sagunt II. We hope that this will allow the port to continue to grow and also to speed up the infrastructures that are still pending and which are still on the agenda of ASECAM’s demands, not forgetting the connection between the ports of Valencia and Sagunto, which we consider to be something very necessary”, said the president of ASECAM, Cristina Plumed.

