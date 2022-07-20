2022 July 20 16:23

The M/V Sparta II successfully delivers more than 3,000 tonnes of cargo to the port of Tartus, Syria

Credit: Oboronlogistics

The Oboronlogistics owned dry cargo ship Sparta II has successfully completed her yet another voyage to the Syrian Port of Tartus, Oboronlogistics said on its Telegram channel.

The 3,000 tonne cargo delivered from the Port of Novorossiysk to Tartus included pipes and metal structures. Oboronlogistics fleet delivers to Syria machinery and industrial equipment for the repair and construction of civil infrastructure in Syria, fuels and lubricants.

In July-August, the dry cargo ship will deliver on its return voyage a cargo of Syrian fruits and agricultural products.

The seaborne cargo traffic is the result of the interaction of Russian and Syrian companies as part of the implementation of intergovernmental agreements in the field of trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.