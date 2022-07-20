2022 July 20 15:35

Truck FIT improves arrivals for haulage companies at HHLA terminals

In collaboration with various haulage companies, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has continued to successfully develop its slot-booking process for truck visits to the Port of Hamburg with the introduction of Truck FIT. Stuhr Container Logistic GmbH & Co. KG is supporting the update, since the changes introduced will also allow haulage companies’ capacities to be planned and managed more reliably, according to the company's release.

The system updates were made in close coordination with participating haulage companies. An important development partner for HHLA was Stuhr Container Logistic. The Hamburg haulage company is an expert in container transport in and around the Port of Hamburg. The company was involved in the planning and implementation of the project from the very beginning.



The slot-booking process was introduced in the Port of Hamburg in 2017 to prevent bottlenecks at the terminals and to relieve the traffic situation. At the beginning of 2022, HHLA began updating the system with the introduction of Truck FIT, since the no-show rate – the proportion of unused slots – had grown significantly. With the system update, haulage companies with a no-show rate that is too high will be offered a limited contingent of slots during peak times the following week. Slots can still be booked freely during off-peak times. Since the end of June, it is no longer possible to swap slots that have already been booked. In a final step, the system’s transparency will be further increased through the disclosure of actual throughput times at the terminals.