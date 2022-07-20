  • Home
  • News
  • Truck FIT improves arrivals for haulage companies at HHLA terminals
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 20 15:35

    Truck FIT improves arrivals for haulage companies at HHLA terminals

    In collaboration with various haulage companies, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA) has continued to successfully develop its slot-booking process for truck visits to the Port of Hamburg with the introduction of Truck FIT. Stuhr Container Logistic GmbH & Co. KG is supporting the update, since the changes introduced will also allow haulage companies’ capacities to be planned and managed more reliably, according to the company's release.

    The system updates were made in close coordination with participating haulage companies. An important development partner for HHLA was Stuhr Container Logistic. The Hamburg haulage company is an expert in container transport in and around the Port of Hamburg. The company was involved in the planning and implementation of the project from the very beginning.

    The slot-booking process was introduced in the Port of Hamburg in 2017 to prevent bottlenecks at the terminals and to relieve the traffic situation. At the beginning of 2022, HHLA began updating the system with the introduction of Truck FIT, since the no-show rate – the proportion of unused slots – had grown significantly. With the system update, haulage companies with a no-show rate that is too high will be offered a limited contingent of slots during peak times the following week. Slots can still be booked freely during off-peak times. Since the end of June, it is no longer possible to swap slots that have already been booked. In a final step, the system’s transparency will be further increased through the disclosure of actual throughput times at the terminals.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Hamburg  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 20

18:47 International Chamber of Shipping hires five new members
18:17 Kalmar to deliver Sweden’s first electric reachstacker to help the Port of Helsingborg reduce its carbon footprint
18:06 FSA expands the scope of certification of fisheries according to the standards of sustainable fishing
17:51 USCG recognizes LNG expert for supporting marine safety
17:37 Valenciaport to invest more than 86 million euros in the Port of Sagunto
17:18 Lerwick Port strike action ends after pay deal
16:23 The M/V Sparta II successfully delivers more than 3,000 tonnes of cargo to the port of Tartus, Syria
16:15 TotalEnergies announces new milestone towards Papua LNG development
15:35 Truck FIT improves arrivals for haulage companies at HHLA terminals
15:21 Container company’s inadequate pay offer could cause chaos on Liverpool docks
14:38 WETA awarded $14.9 million to develop electric ferry network in San Francisco
14:27 SAAM Towage Peru fleet adds six units with new Condor
13:29 US DOT focuses on future maritime workforce
12:42 Russian Gov’t assign RUB 26 million for the removal of wrecks in the Far East
12:14 Canadian Coast Guard announces commissioning of the newest Government of Canada offshore fisheries science vessel
11:44 Ukraine officially joins IEA as Association country
11:20 “K” Line signs additional purchase agreement for automatic kite systems
10:33 Water levels on Europe’s main rivers haven’t been this low for decades – Xclusiv Shipbrokers
10:32 Turkey has contributed to solving the problem of grain exports through the Black Sea - Vladimir Putin
10:00 PortNews Media Group celebrating its 18-th anniversary
09:01 MABUX: Global bunker indices to be mainly stable on Jul 20

2022 July 19

18:30 DNV and PETRONAS join forces to support the development of carbon capture utilization and storage
18:07 CRP Subsea awarded several deepwater contracts to provide buoyancy solutions in Brazil
17:54 Russian Railways asks EU Council to lift restrictions imposed on the company
17:31 RWE and SolarDuck sign an agreement to develop the use of floating solar parks at sea
17:26 Strike at DSME сause huge losses - BusinessKorea
17:19 RF Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked Indian authorities for official explanations on circumstances of Russian ship detention
17:02 PIL’s SWS and WS6 services call at new Busan Container Terminal in Korea
16:13 TotalEnergies and ADNOC expand strategic alliance
15:23 State border checkpoint opened at port Vostochny
15:05 Air compressor of gas-layer drag reduction system for large ships passed CCS product survey
14:55 Volga Shipping Company confirms compliance of its Safety Management System with ISM Code
14:26 CMA CGM and Containerships launch new Grangemouth container route
14:02 Silversea officially welcomes Silver Endeavour to fleet
13:14 Hapag-Lloyd updates rotation on two Transpacific services
12:51 Indian court arrests Russian ship - The Times of India
12:51 DP World’s Imperial obtains approval for acquisition of 100% stake in Africa-based J&J Group
12:33 Modernization of RV Akademik Mstislav Keldysh planned for 2022-2024
12:21 231% increase in imported empty containers boost Saudi exports
12:01 Shipping containers global market is expected to grow to $13.48 bln in 2026 - Research and Markets
11:31 Xerox® Elem™ Additive and U.S. Navy deploy first metal 3D printer at sea
11:06 FourKites sees recovery at Chinese ports as COVID-19 lockdowns ease
10:54 RF Government to allocate RUB 150 million for strengthening of flood protection in four regions
10:35 Macquarie Asset Management announces agreement to invest in Brazilian port terminal operator CLI
10:22 OOCL adopts Electronic Bill of Lading to enhance supply chain efficiency
10:06 Ocean Yield invests in methanol-ready container vessel with long-term charter
09:49 Deputy PM Denis Manturov to supervise the state’s industrial policy including shipbuilding development programmes
09:16 Crude oil futures fall amid demand related concerns
08:57 MABUX: Firm upward evolution to prevail in Global bunker market on Jul 19

2022 July 18

18:28 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Boston with Aquavita
18:12 Martial Claudepierre joins CMA CGM as an alternative fuels expert
17:31 Eastern Shipbuilding hosts keel-laying ceremony for third USCGC Ingham (WMSM-917)
17:18 Liquid hydrogen supply chain under development between Portugal and the Netherlands
17:00 Superstructure of the fixed ice-resistant platform for the Grayfer field leaves the port of Astrakhan
16:47 USCG urges safety after fatal Hudson River boating accident
16:16 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in H1’2022 fell by 3.5%
15:44 IMO: New World Maritime Theme highlights environmental legacy
15:28 Second ship of Northern Shipping Company to operate on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line from July 24
15:09 DP World's Imperial Logistics Int'l marks 50 years of operations at the port of Furth
14:37 Australian LNG export revenues hit new record