2022 July 20 13:29

US DOT focuses on future maritime workforce

MARAD invites applications to recognize and support community colleges, technical colleges, and maritime training centers that prepare Americans for maritime careers



The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced July 19 that it is accepting applications for Centers of Excellence (CoE) designations to recognize and support community or technical colleges and maritime training centers that prepare Americans for careers in the maritime industry. As we continue to address the challenges presented by supply chain disruptions and climate change, this effort expands equitable opportunities for good paying jobs and prepares workers for successful future careers in the maritime industry.



“These Centers of Excellence are developing the next generation of the maritime workforce and improving training in the maritime industry,” said Maritime Administrator Ann Phillips.



The CoE Program is a voluntary and collaborative program administered by MARAD. It focuses on existing training facilities across communities and assists the maritime industry in gaining and sustaining a well-trained workforce. The program also supports the Administration’s commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility for students, faculty and staff in the maritime workforce.



The National Defense Authorization Act of 2018 provides the Secretary of Transportation with authority to designate eligible and qualified entities as CoEs. The Department and MARAD can also collaborate with designated CoEs to:

• advance recruitment and training of students and faculty,

• enhance facilities,

• award student credit for military service,

• create new maritime career pathways,

• enhance employer-led maritime training practices,

and potentially receive assistance in the form of surplus equipment or temporary use of MARAD vessels.