2022 July 20 12:42

Russian Gov’t assign RUB 26 million for the removal of wrecks in the Far East

The allocated funds will be used for the removal of sunken wrecks of four ships.

The government of the Russian Federation has allocated 26.2 million rubles to clear the waters of Nagaev Bay from sunken ships. The corresponding order was published on the official website of legal information.

Additional funds will compensate the costs of hoisting four sunken vessels in the Magadan region: wrecks of the M/V Boris Borzenko, of the trawler Narovchatsk, of the fishing boat Alapaevsk and the MPS-150-253 seiner that sank in December 2021.

According to the government order, Rosmorrechflot must ensure the conclusion of an agreement on the provision of appropriations to the budget of the Magadan Region no later than 30 calendar days after the order was published. Besides, Rosmorrechflot was instructed to control the use of appropriations and submit a report to the Russian government by February 1, 2023.

In February 2021, the Russian government approved a plan for the removal of wrecks in the waters of the Far Eastern Federal District. The pilot region was the Magadan Region, with 22 ship wrecks in Nagaev Bay. Measures to raise and remove ships sunk in the waters of the Far Eastern Federal District were included in the federal project "General Cleaning", developed by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Ecology of the Russian Federation.



