  • 2022 July 20 11:20

    “K” Line signs additional purchase agreement for automatic kite systems

    Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha, Ltd. (“K” Line) has already decided to install "Seawing", an automatic kite system developed by AIRSEAS SAS Ltd. (AIRSEAS), on two of it's Capesize bulkers, and has now signed the contract for the purchase of three additional "Seawing" units with AIRSEAS, according to the company's release.

    The additional “Seawing” units will be installed on three post-Panamax bulkers, which are expected to reduce CO2 emissions by more than 20%, similar to Capesize bulkers case. This will be a one of our efforts to achieve our GHG reduction target. The first ship of implementation is scheduled for a Capesize bulker in Dec. 2022.

    In addition, “K” LINE and AIRSEAS have signed a technology development agreement for the effective utilization of the traction power from the "Seawing" based on renewable energy. Specifically, the objective of the agreement is to maximize the performance of "Seawing" by integrating “K” LINE’s ship operational technology with utilization of “Kawasaki Integrated Maritime Solutions” and AIRSEAS's "Seawing" development technology.

