2022 July 20 10:00

PortNews Media Group celebrating its 18-th anniversary

Our media outlet brings marine and inland shipping news from every corner of Russia and around the world

Dear friends, readers and viewers!



We are pleased to inform you that the PortNews media project is celebrating its 18th anniversary today. Over the years, working for you and together with you, we have grown into a leading media group, which, along with IAA PortNews website includes The PortNews magazine, the inland shipping sector portal “Russian Shipping”, a newspaper with more than 100 years of history "Water Transport" and The Hydrotechnics journal.



As the leading industry media outlet, we don't forget about our social media. Our audience is steadily growing in Telegram (@PortNews_ru and @PortNews_en), Russian resource VK. In 2019 PortNews launched its new project the PortNews TV project on Youtube.



We regularly meet with you at conferences and forums, and we are also happy to host you at our own events, which have become an essential part in the business schedules of top managers of the maritime industry.



The PortNews marketing department regularly prepares analytics and insights and contributes the industry development outlook. We offer our clients working promotional products.



18 years is the AoM, of new challenges and discoveries. We are confident in our abilities, we are experienced and open to new projects! Stay with us!

Best Regards!