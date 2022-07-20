2022 July 20 09:01

MABUX: Global bunker indices to be mainly stable on Jul 20

The Bunker Review was contributed by Marine Bunker Exchange (MABUX)

MABUX World Bunker Index (as index calculated on current prices for 380 HSFO, VLSFO and MGO in the main world hubs) continued to show mixed movements on July 19:



380 HSFO - USD/MT – 642.57 (+8.62)

VLSFO - USD/MT – 972.69 (+4.17)

MGO - USD/MT – 1 266.01 (-1.74)



MABUX MBP/DBP Index (MDI) (comparison of market bunker prices vs. MABUX digital bunker price benchmark) on July 19 changed irregular the third day in a raw. Fuel 380 HSFO, according to MDI, was underestimated in all four ports selected: Rotterdam - minus $ 124 (versus minus $ 107 the day before), Singapore - minus $ 148 (minus $ 127), Fujairah - minus $ 126 (minus $ 114) and Houston - minus $34 (minus $14). The MDI index showed the growth of undercharge premium in HSFO fuel grade in all selected ports.



In the VLSFO segment, the MDI index continued to register an overpricing on July 19 in all four selected ports: Rotterdam - plus $ 29 (plus $ 65 the day before), Singapore - plus $ 221 (plus $ 274), Fujairah - plus $ 228 (plus $ 282) and Houston - plus $56 (plus $82). Overcharge premium has decreased noticeably. The most significant change was a 54-point reduction of VLSFO overpricing at the port of Fujairah.



In the MGO LS segment, the port of Rotterdam moved again into the fuel underpricing zone, joining Singapore: minus $5 (plus $5 the day before) and minus $56 (minus $9), respectively. In two more ports: Fujairah and Houston, the MDI index registered an overcharge: plus $228 (plus $221) and plus $71 (plus $68), respectively. Thus, the MDI index did not have any firm dynamics in the MGO LS segment: both underestimation and overestimation premiums were increased.



We expect global bunker prices do not have any firm trend today: 380 HSFO – plus 3-9 USD / MT, VLSFO – plus 6-13 USD / MT, MGO LS – minus 5-35 USD/MT.



Source: www.mabux.com