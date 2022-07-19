2022 July 19 17:54

Russian Railways asks EU Council to lift restrictions imposed on the company

Earlier, the EU Council included Russian Railways in the list of companies covered by the ban on raising funds

Russian Railways submitted a petition to the Council of the European Union on lifting the restrictions imposed on the company, according to the Telegram channel of Russian Railways. Russian Railways claims that EU sanctions limit the execution of the company’s socially significant humanitarian functions and discriminate the population of the Russian Federation.

According to Russian Railways, the sanctions are contrary to international regulations and EU laws.

Apart from the negative humanitarian effect, the sanctions entail violation of the basic legal principles of business and property ownership stated in the fundamental EU documents.

The EU Council classifies trains as “luxury items” for Russian citizens and blocks their supply and repair with sanctions. Meanwhile, rail transport in the EU itself is referred to as mass and carbon-neutral, says Russian Railways.

