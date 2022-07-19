2022 July 19 18:07

CRP Subsea awarded several deepwater contracts to provide buoyancy solutions in Brazil

CRP Subsea’s Distributed Buoyancy Modules will be used to reduce top tension by maintaining a lazy wave configuration of the pipeline, thus reducing the risk of pipeline failure and increasing the lifetime of the field. CRP Subsea’s market-leading internal clamp technology continues to be the solution of choice to ensure risk free installation and operation for deepwater flexible riser operations, according to the company's release.



Manufactured at CRP Subsea’s state-of-the-art-manufacturing facility in the North West of England, delivery has already commenced, with completion due later this year.

Distributed Buoyancy Modules (DBMs) are typically used between structures and a surface vessel or platform, providing uplift generated by a two-part buoyancy element and a clamp. CRP Subsea’s unique clamping solution allows DBMs to be securely attached at any point along the length of a rigid or flexible pipeline or cable.