2022 July 19 15:23

State border checkpoint opened at port Vostochny

Image source: Rosmorport

A permanent two-way checkpoint has been opened at port Vostochny for crossing the state border of the Russian Federation by sea, says press center of FSUE Rosmorport. The limits of the checkpoint have been approved by the Order of RF Ministry of Transport dated 21.03.2022 (No 87).

The reconstructed checkpoint is located at the terminal of Eastern Stevedoring Company LLC. It has been fitted with equipment for borer, customs and other types of control.

Within the limits of the border checkpoint, there are 4 plots of land owned by the Far East Basin Branch of Rosmorport and 4 berths leased out to the sea terminal operator. In the first half of 2022, throughput of those terminals exceeded 3.6 million tonnes making 9.1% of the total turnover in port Vostochny. Exports accounted for 49.8% of the operator’s throughput, imports – for 44.6%.