2022 July 19 12:51

Indian court arrests Russian ship - The Times of India

The Kerala high court Monday ordered that a Russian ship, MV MAIA-I, be seized over non-payment of fuel charges of around Rs 1.87 crore ($23,503) to an Estonian firm. As the ship is carrying arms for the Indian Navy in Kochi, the court has allowed unloading of the cargo while in detention, according to The Times of India.

The admiralty suit was filed by TX Harry of Karuvelippady in Kochi, who is the power of attorney holder of Bunker Partner OU, based in Estonia. The claim for payment is for the value of bunkers supplied to the ship. Bunkering is the supply of fuel for use by ships and includes logistics of loading and distributing fuel among available shipboard tanks.

The court noted that the ship is docked at the Cochin Port Trust, and ordered the deputy conservator to execute the arrest warrant and effect the arrest, seizure, and detention of the vessel.