2022 July 19 12:51

DP World’s Imperial obtains approval for acquisition of 100% stake in Africa-based J&J Group

Imperial, owned by DP World, announced that all the requirements relating to its 100% acquisition of the J&J Group have now been fulfilled. The transaction relating to the acquisition of the first tranche of shares (51%) of the J&J Group, which was announced on 29 July 2021, was closed on 18 July 2022. This will be followed by the acquisitions of the second and third tranches of 46.5% and 2.5%, respectively.

J&J Group offers end-to-end logistics solutions along the Beira and North-South corridors in South-East Africa, specialising in the transport of break-bulk, containerised, project, fuel and out-of-gauge cargo between Mozambique, Zimbabwe, Zambia, South Africa, Malawi and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.



Through the acquisition of the J&J Group, Imperial will be positioned for quicker go-to-market outside of South Africa and end-to-end access to certain key countries and corridors (port to customer) in Africa.



DP World is the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe. DP World delivers it's services through an interconnected global network of 295 business units in 78 countries across six continents, with a significant presence both in high-growth and mature markets.