2022 July 19 14:02

Silversea officially welcomes Silver Endeavour to fleet

Silversea Cruises® welcomes Silver Endeavour℠ to its fleet—one of the world’s most luxurious expedition ships, according to the company's release. The fifth expedition ship in its fleet of 11, Silver Endeavour strengthens Silversea’s position as the leader in ultra-luxury expedition cruising, broadening the industry’s most diverse polar offering for guests’ enjoyment. Designed specifically to take travellers to the world’s most remote destinations, including both Polar Regions, Silver Endeavour will enter service in November 2022, replacing Silver Explorer from the 2022/2023 Antarctica season—including the ship’s highly popular Antarctica Bridge sailings.



Built to PC6 polar class specifications, Silver Endeavour is designed for polar exploration. She carries state-of-the-art amenities, with an industry-leading Zodiac-to-guest ratio; kayaks; and cutting-edge navigation and exploration technology, including a remote gimbal camera system, which can capture high-quality images from 5km, among other amenities. She will maintain Silversea’s trademark level of luxury, with a crew-to-guest ratio of approximately 1:1.

Spread over eight public decks, the all-suite Silver Endeavour offers guests the most spacious accommodations in expedition cruising, upholding Silversea’s trademark level of comfort; multiple restaurants, bars and lounges; an expansive spa; a two-storied solarium with a swimming pool and whirlpool; and an array of indoor and outdoor observation areas. She fosters an intimate onboard atmosphere, enabling guests to discover destinations like Antarctica in depth, with great interaction between travellers and Silversea’s expedition experts.

As part of the ongoing RCL Cares program, Royal Caribbean Group will protect the deposits of guests who were originally booked on Crystal Endeavor and make a new booking on one of the Group's global brands – Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises and Silversea Cruises.



To the extent the Crystal Endeavor guests do not receive their deposits back from Crystal or other sources, the Royal Caribbean Group will refund any amount paid on their new booking up to the amount of their lost deposits from Crystal.

Silversea Cruises is recognized as an innovator in the ultra-luxury cruise industry, offering guests large-ship amenities aboard its intimate, all-suite vessels: Silver Dawn Silver Shadow Silver Whisper, Silver Spirit, Silver Muse, and Silver Moon – all designed to offer an atmosphere of conviviality and casual elegance. With the inclusion of the expedition ships Silver Origin, Silver Wind, Silver Explorer, and Silver Cloud, Silversea's itineraries encompass all seven continents and feature worldwide luxury cruises to the Mediterranean, the Caribbean, the Galápagos, both Polar Regions, and hundreds of fascinating destinations in between.

Royal Caribbean Group is one of the leading cruise companies in the world with a global fleet of 63 ships traveling to approximately 1,000 destinations around the world. Royal Caribbean Group is the owner and operator of three award-winning cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises, and it is also a 50% owner of a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Together, the brands have an additional 10 ships on order as of June 30, 2022.