2022 July 19 13:14

Hapag-Lloyd updates rotation on two Transpacific services

Starting in the month of August 2022, Hapag-Lloyd Transpacific services will present port adjustments, according to the company's release.

The Pacific North Loop 2 (PN2) service, starting with MV YM TipTop sailing from Singapore, will be omitting the port of Vancouver, Canada, and simultaneously adding an eastbound call at Shanghai, China.

During this time, PN3 and PN4 services will provide alternatives for cargo planning to and from Vancouver.

The temporary addition of Shanghai is aimed at expanding connectivity options in Asia through PN2, PN3, and PN4 services.

The Pacific North Loop 3 (PN3), starting with MV Seaspan Beacon sailing from Hong Kong, will not have vessel calls at Tacoma, United States.

The westbound calls at Tokyo and Kobe, Japan will be shifted from the Pacific North Loop 2 (PN2) service to the Pacific North Loop 3 (PN3) service.