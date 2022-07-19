2022 July 19 10:54

RF Government to allocate RUB 150 million for strengthening of flood protection in four regions

Image source: Telegram channel of RF Government

Construction of dams and engineering structures, as well as coastal reinforcement to strengthen flood protection in the Altai and Perm territories, the Vologda Region and the Chechen Republic will be financed by the federal budget. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has signed a Decree on redistribution of the funds in order to speed up work in the four regions, according to official website of RF Government.

“The federal budget provides money for these purposes. We will redistribute the funds in order to speed up work in four regions: the Altai and Perm territories, the Vologda Region and the Chechen Republic. We will allocate over 150 million roubles to strengthen flood protection. The financing will cover the construction of dams and engineering structures, as well as coastal reinforcement. Together, these measures will help thousands of residents avoid flooding and prevent damage worth billions of roubles,” Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the eeting with deputy prime ministers.

The works are to be performed in 2022-2024. The new facilities are supposed to protect about 4,300 people and prevent damage worth RUB 3 billion.