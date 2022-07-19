2022 July 19 09:16

Crude oil futures fall amid demand related concerns

Oil prices fell by 0.3%-0.36%

On 19 July 2022, 08:41 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 0.36% lower at $105.88 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery fell by 0.3% to $99.12 a barrel.

Global oil prices are slightly down on July 19 after an active growth yesterday afternoon, traders continue weighing the demand prospects while paying attention to the forecast on supplies.