2022 July 18 17:00

Superstructure of the fixed ice-resistant platform for the Grayfer field leaves the port of Astrakhan

Image source: Caspian Sea Ports Administration

On July 18, superstructure of the fixed ice-resistant platform for the Grayfer field left the port of Astrakhan along the Volga-Caspian Sea Canal, says press center of the Caspian Sea Ports Administration.

Navigation in the water areas of Astrakhan and Olya port continues as normal.

Fixed ice-resistant platform and living quarter platform are among the facilities for the development of the Valery Grayfer field in the Caspian Sea discovered in 2001. The field is located 160 km from the port of Astrakhan, 100 km off the western coast and 8.5 km from the Filanovsky field. It is LUKOIL’s third Caspian field. Oil production plateau is estimated at over 1 million tonnes of oil per year.