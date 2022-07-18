2022 July 18 16:47

USCG urges safety after fatal Hudson River boating accident

The U.S. Coast Guard is urging personal boating safety after a tragic fatal boating accident in the Hudson River on Tuesday afternoon.



The U.S. Coast Guard, along with New York Police Department, New York Fire Department and local ferry operators, responded to an overturned vessel in the Hudson River that left two dead and two critically injured Tuesday afternoon.



Watch standers at the Coast Guard Sector New York command center received the initial report from Citywide 911 on Tuesday of an overturned 24-foot Yamaha outboard-motor vessel with 12 people on board near the Intrepid Museum on West 42 Street. A small craft advisory was in effect during the time of the incident.



The Coast Guard is currently investigating the cause and circumstances of the incident.



“We offer our deepest condolences to those affected by this tragic accident,” said Coast Guard Captain Zeita Merchant, captain of the port of New York. “We can’t stress enough how important it is to know your vessel’s limits and how to safely navigate the waters you are operating in. We are incredibly grateful for the swift response of our partner agencies and the ferry crews who acted as quickly as possible to prevent any further casualties.”