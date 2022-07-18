2022 July 18 16:16

Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in H1’2022 fell by 3.5%

Throughput of the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing fell by 7.4%

In January-June 2022, port Hong Kong (China) handled 8.4 million TEUs (-7.3%, year-on-year). According to the port authority, the port’s largest terminal Kwai Tsing handled 6.7 million TEUs (-7.4%, year-on-year), other terminals handled 1.7 million TEUs (-15.2%).



Port Hong Kong is one of the world’s largest ports. It is capable of handling 456,000 vessels per year. In 2021, the port’s container throughput totaled 17.8 million TEUs.