2022 July 18 15:28

Second ship of Northern Shipping Company to operate on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line from July 24

The ship’s capacity is 4,350 tonnes (173 TEU)

Northern Shipping Company’s M/V Kapitan Mironov will operate on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line from July 24, according to Telegram channel Kholmogory-Baltexpress.

The ship’s capacity is 4,350 tonnes (173 TEU). Its ice class will allow for year-round navigation on the line. The ship can transport sawn timber, logs, bulk grain and Class А/С cargo, general and dangerous cargo, 20/40 feet containers.

According to earlier reports, Northern Shipping Company’s MV Kholmogory delivered the first batch of cargo (rolled metal) to the port of Kaliningrad on June 30 and left port Bronka to deliver the third batch of cargo (cement) on July 14.

Lithuania earlier notified Kaliningrad authorities about the ban on certain goods transit passing by railway through Lithuania to the Kaliningrad region effective from June 18. Last week, EU allowed Russia to transit some sanctioned goods by rail transport to its exclave via the Europe. Kaliningrad Region Governor Anton Alikhanov used to declare readiness to strengthen Baltiysk – Ust-Luga ferry line more ships in view of the situation with cargo transit via Lithuania.

