  • Home
  • News
  • IMO: New World Maritime Theme highlights environmental legacy
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 July 18 15:44

    IMO: New World Maritime Theme highlights environmental legacy

    'MARPOL at 50 – Our commitment goes on' has been selected as the upcoming theme for the International Maritime Organization's 2023 World Maritime Theme, which will culminate in a World Maritime Day celebration on 28 September next year. The theme reflects the organization's long history of protecting the environment from the impact of shipping via a robust regulatory framework and emphasizes its ongoing commitment to this important work.

    The theme spotlights the International Convention for the Prevention of Pollution from Ships (MARPOL), which covers prevention of pollution of the marine environment by ships from operational or accidental causes.

    IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim said, "A lot has changed in shipping in the 50 years since the MARPOL Convention was adopted on 2 November 1973, and IMO's commitment to protecting and preserving the marine environment has remained unwavering. The World Maritime Theme for 2023 will allow us to celebrate this legacy, while also underscoring our dedication to building on the existing foundations as we move towards a brighter future together.

    "Our work to reduce Greenhouse Gas emissions is critical, and – given the urgency of the climate crisis - we must act now to strengthen our ambitions on this matter. We must also tackle other issues including protecting biodiversity, biofouling , the transfer of invasive species, and plastic and noise pollution. Protecting the marine environment requires shared action and I look forward to what the next 50 years will bring," he added.

    The theme, which promotes discussions on the next phase of IMO's work to further protect the planet and the oceans, is also linked to the UN 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These include affordable and clean energy (SDG 7); industry, innovation and infrastructure (SDG 9); climate action and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources (SDGs 13 and 14); and the importance of partnerships and implementation to achieve these goals (SDG 17).

    The IMO Council, meeting for its 127th session, endorsed the theme following a proposal by IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim.

    History of the Convention

    The Torrey Canyon oil spill in 1967, the largest oil disaster at the time, was one of the key moments that led to the development of the MARPOL Convention. The 1970s saw increased global awareness of the need to protect the marine environment from all sources of pollution, subsequently resulting in the adoption of the MARPOL Convention and the 1978 MARPOL Protocol in 1973 and 1978, respectively. The combined instrument entered into force on 2 October 1983.

    MARPOL 73/78 is the most important international instrument covering prevention of pollution of the marine environment by ships from operational or accidental causes. In 1997, a Protocol addressing prevention of air pollution from ships was adopted and entered into force on 19 May 2005.

    Evolution of MARPOL

    Today, MARPOL covers pollution of the sea by oil, noxious liquid substances in bulk, harmful substances in packaged form, sewage from ships and garbage from ships, air pollution from ships, and regulation of energy efficiency. It also allows for the adoption of special areas with even stricter controls on operational discharges.

    The Convention has evolved through the years. Some highlights include the requirements for oil/water separators on ships, phasing out of single hull oil tankers in 2010, the establishment of several special areas including the Antarctic area, the introduction of the mandatory IMO Member State Audit Scheme (IMSAS) in all MARPOL annexes, the introduction of the IMO 2020 global sulphur limit, and the adoption of technical and operational measures to enhance the energy efficiency of ships.

    The adoption of the Initial IMO Greenhouse Gas (GHG) Strategy in 2018 to decarbonize the sector as soon as possible before the end of this century has set the policy framework for the development and adoption of further measures within MARPOL to enhance energy efficiency of ships.

Другие новости по темам: IMO  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 July 18

18:28 Diana Shipping announces time charter contract for m/v Boston with Aquavita
18:12 Martial Claudepierre joins CMA CGM as an alternative fuels expert
17:31 Eastern Shipbuilding hosts keel-laying ceremony for third USCGC Ingham (WMSM-917)
17:18 Liquid hydrogen supply chain under development between Portugal and the Netherlands
17:00 Superstructure of the fixed ice-resistant platform for the Grayfer field leaves the port of Astrakhan
16:47 USCG urges safety after fatal Hudson River boating accident
16:16 Container throughput of Hong Kong port (China) in H1’2022 fell by 3.5%
15:44 IMO: New World Maritime Theme highlights environmental legacy
15:28 Second ship of Northern Shipping Company to operate on Saint-Petersburg – Kaliningrad line from July 24
15:09 DP World's Imperial Logistics Int'l marks 50 years of operations at the port of Furth
14:37 Australian LNG export revenues hit new record
14:21 Launching of Edda Wind’s SOV C416
14:10 Pumping station to undergo reconstruction at ESPO-2 section between Skovorodino and Kozmino port
13:24 EDP's pioneer floating solar power plant in Alqueva ready to start producing energy
13:09 Liner Astoria Grande opens cruise navigation season with the first voyage from Sochi to Turkey
12:37 Marine Recruiting Agency trained 808 specialists in H1'2022
12:14 Kibo Power Purchase Agreement on SA waste-to-energy project extended to 20 years
12:00 Coal Seaport Shakhtersk sets new record with 2.15 million tonnes of coal loaded in June 2022
11:43 Danfoss announces local management buyout of its Russian businesses
11:21 Neste contributes to the EU green hydrogen value chain
10:35 Port Vanino increased handling of coastal cargo by 24% in H1’2022
10:16 Vympel Shipyard and South African company ICARUS Marine agree on cooperation
10:09 Burks named Memphis District Engineering & Construction chief
09:18 Crude oil futures rise on weaker dollar
08:57 MABUX: Global bunker indices may turn into upward correction on Jul 18

2022 July 17

15:09 Professor Attard (Malta) to receive the Int'l Maritime Prize for his contributions to the objectives and work of IMO
13:41 Kalmar to move heavy cranes related intellectual property to RIC in China
12:28 North joins Maritime Anti-Corruption Network
10:47 xChange: Ten leading Chinese ports experienced the biggest increase of demurrage and detention charges from 2020 to 2021

2022 July 16

13:18 AIS Survivex invests up to $1m into lifeboat simulator technology
11:37 European VGO loadings up 298% in the week to July 15
10:23 DP World’s Imperial Logistics International marks 50 years of operations at the port of Fürth
09:32 NSMV program achieves milestone with steel cutting of third ship

2022 July 15

18:00 IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
17:40 Oboronlogistics performs modernization of software on ships operating at Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
17:38 USCG medevacs crewmember with heart attack from an offshore supply vessel
17:34 Port of Immingham welcomes shipment of conditioned pulverised fly
17:22 TGS makes first renewable energy venture investment, acquires equity stake in NASH Renewables
17:11 PGS and deepC Store Sign Share Subscription Agreement
16:55 Denis Manturov appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade
16:42 Heerema awarded Hornsea 3 offshore converter stations transport and installation contract
16:17 Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge Duluth-Superior Harbor
16:14 Ship scrapping activity sees sharp drop - Lloyd’s List
16:08 Container traffic at Port of Long Beach rose 15.3% to 835,412 TEU in June
15:28 “K” Line Group starts collaborative research on decarbonization with EGA
15:09 Port of Singapore bunker sales in H1’2022 fell by 9% YoY
14:52 Delfin signs LNG sale and purchase agreement with Vitol Inc.
14:50 Port of Singapore throughput in H1’2022 fell by 4% to 288.5 million tonnes
14:32 EIA forecasts U.S. LNG exports will fall 6% from H1 to H2, 2022, following Freeport outage
14:26 USA authorizes transactions with Russia related to fertilizers
14:19 Carnival Cruise Line recognized for empowering Filipino seafarers
13:41 Holland America Line reveals plans to mark 150th anniversary with two commemorative voyages and extended celebrations
13:28 Construction of 153 vessels added to Northern Sea Route development plan
13:14 Harland & Wolff secures contract to regenerate former Royal Navy mine-hunting vessel
12:33 Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch agrees landmark pact with Corvus Energy
11:19 Port of Antwerp-Bruges: slight growth in the first half of the year
10:31 HMM unveils future growth strategy with KRW 15 trillion investment plan
10:07 Trade turnover between Russia and China in H1’22 rose by 27.2% to $80.67 billion
09:18 Crude oil futures rise after a previous day decrease
08:57 MABUX: Downward changes may continue on Global bunker market on Jul 15