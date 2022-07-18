2022 July 18 14:10

Pumping station to undergo reconstruction at ESPO-2 section between Skovorodino and Kozmino port

Image source: Transneft

Transneft continues works on expanding the capacity of ESPO-2, Phase II of the Eastern Siberia – Pacific Ocean trunk pipeline. The project foresees reconstruction of the pumping station No 34 (PS 34) with a tank farm on the section between Skovorodino (Amur Region) and Kozmino port (Primorye Territory). The design documentation and engineering survey findings have obtained approval from Glavgosexpertiza (Russia's Main Department of State Expertise), according to Glavgosexpertiz.

The Eastern Siberia – Pacific Ocean (ESPO) trunk pipeline provides for transportation of crude from the East Siberia fields to the Russian refineries as well as for exports to China and the APR countries. The Phase II of ESPO trunk pipeline (ESPO-2) from the pumping station in Skovorodino to Kozmino port reached its design capacity of 50 million tonnes per year in 2019.

Reconstruction of ESPO-2 PS 34 foresees the construction of two vertical steel floating-roof tanks with capacity of 50,000 cbm each. The facilities are intended for accepting, storing, measuring and pumping of oil. The works also foresee the construction of an approach road.

The project developer is Transneft-Far East LLC, General Designer - Institute for Designing Trunk Pipelines JSC.