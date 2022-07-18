2022 July 18 15:09

DP World's Imperial Logistics Int'l marks 50 years of operations at the port of Furth

Imperial’s Logistics International business, owned by DP World, has marked 50 years of logistics services and transport operations at the port of Furth in Germany. The port is a handling centre for construction materials and agricultural goods for well-known companies in the region.



Looking back on half a century of history at the port of Furth. Imperial, owned by DP World, the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe, is set to continue its role that started with the arrival of the first goods via the Main-Danube canal, north-west of Furth, 50 years ago, on 15 July 1972.



The port of Furth is mainly a handling centre for construction materials and agricultural goods such as granite, sheet metal, timber and fertilisers.



Mohammed Akoojee, Group Chief Operating Officer, Logistics at DP World and Group CEO at Imperial said: “I would like to congratulate the Imperial team at the port of Furth on this significant milestone anniversary. The port and our business location have been a reliable partner for 50 years when it comes to handling bulk commodities and steel products on inland waterway vessels, railway wagons and trucks.”



Rashid Abdulla, CEO of DP World Europe said: “With 50 years of experience in the logistics industry in Europe, it’s clear that Imperial Logistics not only has the skills but also the tenure and track record of being a supply chain leader. As a key part of the DP World Logistics business, Imperial provides comprehensive infrastructure that helps us to create the supply chain solutions that make it faster, cheaper and easier for businesses to get their products to their customers. I congratulate the business and all my colleagues on reaching 50 years at Fürth, and look forward to the next 50 together.”



The business site in Fürth is part of the industrial business, in which Imperial, an integrated provider of logistics and market access services, has combined its services for sectors such as the steel and construction industries as well as engineering and plant construction.



Imperial handled some 160,000 tonnes of different bulk commodities at the port of Fürth last year. Inland waterway services accounted for about 46,000 tonnes of this figure, trucks for more than 95,500 tonnes and the warehouse building, which measures 8,000 square metres, handled more than 18,000 tonnes.



