2022 July 18 13:09

Liner Astoria Grande opens cruise navigation season with the first voyage from Sochi to Turkey

Image source: official portal of resort city Sochi

Liner Astoria Grande opens cruise navigation season on the route linking the cities of Russia and Turkey: Sochi, Istanbul, Sinop, Cesme, Trabzon and the Bozcaada island in the Aegean Sea. The ship can accommodate about 1,400 passengers, according to the official portal of the resort city Sochi.

Prior to the first voyage, the liner was visited by, Deputy Head of Sochi Inna Petukhova and heads of the city administration’s ad hoc divisions.

“It is a landmark even for Sochi. After a long period we have recovered the international cruise service. This year, the resort city expects about 4.5 million tourists. It is important that the concept #ВместеVСочи (the Russian for Together In Sochi) developed upon the initiative of Sochi Mayor Aleksey Kopaygorodsky ensures a wide array of leisure activities including an international cruise on a liner where special attention is paid to the safety of passengers,” Deputy Head of Sochi Inna Petukhova.

The liner is fitted with navigation and fire safety systems as well as stabilization system ensuring stability of the ship in case of storm.

The Astoria Grande will leave the port of Sochi every Saturday for a seven-night voyage. The navigation season will last until October with 15 voyages planned for this period.