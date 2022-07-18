  • Home
    Marine Recruiting Agency trained 808 specialists in H1'2022

    In the first half of 2022, Marine Recruiting Agency LLC (MRA) trained 808 specialists for the stevedoring and road construction industries.

    Under the programmes of basic professional education, MRA trained 444 people with most of the trainees having received their first trade certificates. The most popular programmes were those of “Dock Engineer”, “Slingsman”, “Loader Operator”, “Tallyman” and “Mooring Master”.

    Advanced professional education courses were completed by 364 people, twice as many as in the same period of the previous year.

    Marine Recruiting Agency continued close cooperation with the industry-focused educational institutions: Admiral Makarov State University of Maritime and Inland Shipping, College of Admiral Makarov SUMIS, Saint-Petersburg Sea Fishing College and D.N. Senyavin Marine Technical College.  Almost 100 students passed training programmes of “Tallyman” and “Slingsman”. 

    The practical training was traditionally arranged at the facilities of Sea Port of Saint-Petersburg JSC.

    The future port specialists got acquainted with the production process at operational facilities, practiced their skills at hi-tech equipment of the Training Center and obtained new trade certificates.

    “We monitor the situation in the market of workforce and educational services and respond to the changes. New educational programmes are currently under development with their launching planned for the second half of the year,” said Igor Oreshnikov, General Director of Marine Recruiting Agency LLC.

    In spring 2022, Marine Recruiting Agency LLC (MRA) was accredited by the Qualification Assessment Center for Seaborne and Inland Water Transport of CNIIMF JSC (CNIIMF’s QAC for SIWT) for training and testing of dock engineers (dock engineer of the multiple-skill team for loading/unloading operations in sea and river ports).

