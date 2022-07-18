  The version for the print
    Coal Seaport Shakhtersk sets new record with 2.15 million tonnes of coal loaded in June 2022

    In 2022, EMCO plans to produce and ship 11 million tonnes of coal

    In 2022, East Mining Company (EMCO) plans to produce and ship 11 million tonnes of coal with daily shipments to be raised to 100 thousand tonnes, says the company.

    Coal Seaport Shakhtersk LLC (Sakhalin Region), the key logistics asset of EMC, loaded 2.15 million tonnes of coal in June 2022, having exceeded the previous record by 16%.

    The result should be attributed to the continuous efforts of the previous years on the performance improvement and the fleet expansion. The port extended the line of belt conveyors and installed two ship loading machines on the berth. Last year, Rocktree EMCO Stevedore  purchased two new self-propelled barges of 7,500 dwt each. With deployment of the two new ships and optimization of the production process, the port’s capacity increased by 19.5%.

    East Mining Company (EMCO) is a coal producer in the Sakhalin Region. It controls the full cycle from the extraction to the shipment of brown coal. The company accounts for about 80% of brown coal on Sakhalin. The company’s key production assets are Solntsevsky Coal Mine LLC and Coal Seaport Shakhtersk LLC.

