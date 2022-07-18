- Home
- News
-
2022 July 18 12:00
Coal Seaport Shakhtersk sets new record with 2.15 million tonnes of coal loaded in June 2022
In 2022, EMCO plans to produce and ship 11 million tonnes of coal
Другие новости по темам: coal
2022 July 18 12:00
In 2022, EMCO plans to produce and ship 11 million tonnes of coal
|12:14
|Kibo Power Purchase Agreement on SA waste-to-energy project extended to 20 years
|12:00
|Coal Seaport Shakhtersk sets new record with 2.15 million tonnes of coal loaded in June 2022
|11:43
|Danfoss announces local management buyout of its Russian businesses
|11:21
|Neste contributes to the EU green hydrogen value chain
|10:35
|Port Vanino increased handling of coastal cargo by 24% in H1’2022
|10:16
|Vympel Shipyard and South African company ICARUS Marine agree on cooperation
|10:09
|Burks named Memphis District Engineering & Construction chief
|09:18
|Crude oil futures rise on weaker dollar
|08:57
|MABUX: Global bunker indices may turn into upward correction on Jul 18
|15:09
|Professor Attard (Malta) to receive the Int'l Maritime Prize for his contributions to the objectives and work of IMO
|13:41
|Kalmar to move heavy cranes related intellectual property to RIC in China
|12:28
|North joins Maritime Anti-Corruption Network
|10:47
|xChange: Ten leading Chinese ports experienced the biggest increase of demurrage and detention charges from 2020 to 2021
|13:18
|AIS Survivex invests up to $1m into lifeboat simulator technology
|11:37
|European VGO loadings up 298% in the week to July 15
|10:23
|DP World’s Imperial Logistics International marks 50 years of operations at the port of Fürth
|09:32
|NSMV program achieves milestone with steel cutting of third ship
|18:00
|IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
|17:40
|Oboronlogistics performs modernization of software on ships operating at Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line
|17:38
|USCG medevacs crewmember with heart attack from an offshore supply vessel
|17:34
|Port of Immingham welcomes shipment of conditioned pulverised fly
|17:22
|TGS makes first renewable energy venture investment, acquires equity stake in NASH Renewables
|17:11
|PGS and deepC Store Sign Share Subscription Agreement
|16:55
|Denis Manturov appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade
|16:42
|Heerema awarded Hornsea 3 offshore converter stations transport and installation contract
|16:17
|Corps of Engineers awards contract to dredge Duluth-Superior Harbor
|16:14
|Ship scrapping activity sees sharp drop - Lloyd’s List
|16:08
|Container traffic at Port of Long Beach rose 15.3% to 835,412 TEU in June
|15:28
|“K” Line Group starts collaborative research on decarbonization with EGA
|15:09
|Port of Singapore bunker sales in H1’2022 fell by 9% YoY
|14:52
|Delfin signs LNG sale and purchase agreement with Vitol Inc.
|14:50
|Port of Singapore throughput in H1’2022 fell by 4% to 288.5 million tonnes
|14:32
|EIA forecasts U.S. LNG exports will fall 6% from H1 to H2, 2022, following Freeport outage
|14:26
|USA authorizes transactions with Russia related to fertilizers
|14:19
|Carnival Cruise Line recognized for empowering Filipino seafarers
|13:41
|Holland America Line reveals plans to mark 150th anniversary with two commemorative voyages and extended celebrations
|13:28
|Construction of 153 vessels added to Northern Sea Route development plan
|13:14
|Harland & Wolff secures contract to regenerate former Royal Navy mine-hunting vessel
|12:33
|Yaskawa Environmental Energy / The Switch agrees landmark pact with Corvus Energy
|11:19
|Port of Antwerp-Bruges: slight growth in the first half of the year
|10:31
|HMM unveils future growth strategy with KRW 15 trillion investment plan
|10:07
|Trade turnover between Russia and China in H1’22 rose by 27.2% to $80.67 billion
|09:18
|Crude oil futures rise after a previous day decrease
|08:57
|MABUX: Downward changes may continue on Global bunker market on Jul 15
|18:20
|Olympic contracts up to four CSOVs at Ulstein Verft
|18:01
|Container throughput of Global Ports fell by 22.6% to 611 thousand TEU in H1’2022
|17:52
|Business as usual at Hambantota Port despite urest in Sri Lanka
|17:29
|Wartsila plans to further optimise its European engine manufacturing footprint
|17:18
|HyCC launches 500 MW hydrogen project in the Port of Amsterdam
|16:39
|Kongsberg Maritime secures several major contracts for Hugin AUVs
|16:00
|Development of sea shipping to Kaliningrad Region to continue regardless of lifting transit restrictions - Anton Alikhanov
|15:41
|Shahrom Bin Ali joins BMT Singapore as Marine Engineer Surveyor
|15:19
|Danfoss’ Editron division to power hybrid-electric buoy-laying vessel for French gov't marine department
|14:57
|Kongsberg reports 12% revenue growth and new orders worth NOK 11bn in Q2 2022
|14:17
|Lenovo partners with Maersk ECO Delivery to reduce emissions footprint
|13:48
|FMD launches 45,000-square-foot training and service center campus in Chesapeake
|13:37
|Szczecin-Swinoujscie port complex handled 17.5 million tonnes of cargo in H1’2022, up 3% YoY
|13:06
|MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 28, 2022
|12:50
|Dry bulker charter rates continue gradual decrease
|12:31
|Singapore’s first ESS at PSA’s Pasir Panjang Terminal