2022 July 18 10:35

Port Vanino increased handling of coastal cargo by 24% in H1’2022

Over 120 thousand tonnes of coal shipped to Kamchatka, Okhotsk and Magadan

In January-June 2022, Commercial Sea Port of Vanino JSC (Port Vanino) increased handling of domestic (coastal) cargo by 24%, year-on-year, according to Port Vanino press center.

In the reported period, the port handled nine vessels of coastal shipping with coal making the bulk of cargo. 120 thousand tonnes of coal was shipped to Kamchatka, Okhotsk and Magadan in the run up to the heating season of 2022-2023.

Under the Northern Delivery programme, the stevedore annually handles heating coal delivered to Vanino by railway. Then the cargo is transported by sea to the point of destination where it is unloaded and delivered to TPP storage yards.

According to Maksim Sinyak, Director of the Department for Commercial Activities, Port Vanino, “Over 300 thousand tonnes of coal is to be delivered to remote areas of the Far East in the summer navigation season”.

