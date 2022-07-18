2022 July 18 09:18

Crude oil futures rise on weaker dollar

Oil prices rose by 1.12%-1.32%

On 18 July 2022, 08:41 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for September settlement were trading 1.32% higher at $102.50 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for August delivery rose by 1.12% to $95.63 a barrel.

Global oil prices are rising on July 18 on weaker dollar, investors continue weighing prospects of supplies. With weaker dollar, the commodities including crude oil become more affordable for holders of other currencies.