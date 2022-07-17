2022 July 17 12:28

North joins Maritime Anti-Corruption Network

North’s membership of the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network emphasises the Club’s commitment to a fairer and more sustainable shipping community.



In the latest demonstration of its commitment to supporting a more sustainable maritime community, North P&I Club has joined the Maritime Anti-Corruption Network (MACN), a global business network that aims to tackle corruption and enable fair trade in shipping.



As an MACN member, North joins over 165 global companies in working towards the elimination of all forms of maritime corruption. The Network’s activities include raising awareness of the issue; implementing the MACN Anti-Corruption Principles and establishing best practices; collaborating with governments, non-governmental organisations and wider society to determine and address the root causes of corruption; and fostering a culture of integrity within the shipping community.



Mark Church, Head of Sustainability, North P&I Club, said: “That over 50,000 anonymous incidents have been reported to the MACN since its foundation in 2011 highlights the importance of its existence. By joining the Network, we can contribute towards the elimination of a significant but under-acknowledged threat – and in doing so, help ensure that our Members, and the maritime community at large, continue to trade with confidence.”



MACN membership also represents a significant step on North’s sustainability roadmap as outlined in the inaugural North Group Impact Report. Launched in December 2021, the Impact Report names seven of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) as underpinning the Club’s sustainability efforts, including SDG 16: Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions. Among other measures, SDG 16 proposes “legislation covering sanctions, anti-bribery, anti-money laundering and anti-terrorism financing”.



Paul Jennings, Chief Executive, North P&I Club, commented: “The North Group Impact Report set out a roadmap for the Club to follow in achieving its sustainability targets, and it is highly encouraging to see tangible progress being made in a key area barely six months on from the report’s publication. The MACN’s goals align with our own ambitions for a fairer, more sustainable maritime industry that has society’s best interests at heart.”



