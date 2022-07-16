2022 July 16 13:18

AIS Survivex invests up to $1m into lifeboat simulator technology

AIS Survivex is celebrating a world-first after investing close to $1m into the very latest lifeboat simulator technology to increase marine safety and boost competency for coxswains.



This major investment complements AIS Survivex’s existing marine training facility in Aberdeen Harbour and provides a major differentiator as the company becomes the very first training business globally to offer OPITO-approved lifeboat training for coxswains both practically in the Harbour and virtually via a simulator for free fall and twin fall escape scenarios.



The cutting-edge technology includes three of the very latest lifeboat simulators - one free fall, one twin fall and an advanced coxswain mobile training simulator – which provide ultra-realistic training experiences of lifeboat evacuation from an offshore oil & gas asset, various emergency scenarios and rescue at sea.



As well as being used for follow-on OPITO assessments and Lifeboat Coxswain Further Training, the simulators will help improve competency, enhance the learner experience and raise lifeboat safety standards.



Crucially the simulators can recreate every type of weather condition and can also switch between night time and daytime settings, enabling delegates to practise escape and emergency scenarios in adverse weather and in the dark – situations which couldn’t be reasonably practised otherwise. Training for all eventualities like this builds competency and improves safety standards.



The investment will help to cement AIS Survivex’s global reputation for training excellence and adds to its extensive portfolio of industry-approved marine, renewables and oil and gas training courses.



AIS Survivex centre manager in Aberdeen, Jamie Purves said: "We are delighted to become the first centre in the world to offer both simulated and traditional lifeboat training for coxswains.