2022 July 16 10:23

DP World’s Imperial Logistics International marks 50 years of operations at the port of Fürth

Imperial’s Logistics International business, owned by DP World, has marked 50 years of logistics services and transport operations at the port of Fürth in Germany. The port is a handling centre for construction materials and agricultural goods for well-known companies in the region.



Looking back on half a century of history at the port of Fürth. Imperial, owned by DP World, the leading provider of worldwide smart end-to-end supply chain logistics, enabling the flow of trade across the globe, is set to continue its role that started with the arrival of the first goods via the Main-Danube canal, north-west of Fürth, exactly 50 years ago, on 15 July 1972.



The port of Fürth is mainly a handling centre for construction materials and agricultural goods such as granite, sheet metal, timber and fertilisers.



“I would like to congratulate the Imperial team at the port of Fürth on this significant milestone anniversary. The port and our business location have been a reliable partner for 50 years when it comes to handling bulk commodities and steel products on inland waterway vessels, railway wagons and trucks,” said Mohammed Akoojee, Group Chief Operating Officer, Logistics at DP World and Group CEO at Imperial.



Hakan Bicil, CEO of Imperial’s Logistics International business, adds: “Tradition, experience and a team spirit across different generations have been the hallmarks of the professional services provided at the Imperial business site in Fürth for half a century and companies from trade and industry in our region and beyond have benefitted from this. If we add up the company membership of all the ten team members in Fürth, we arrive at the proud number of more than 140 years. The youngest team member has been with us for one year, while the most experienced employee for more than 43 years.”



The business site in Fürth is part of the industrial business, in which Imperial, an integrated provider of logistics and market access services, has combined its services for sectors such as the steel and construction industries as well as engineering and plant construction.



Imperial handled some 160,000 tonnes of different bulk commodities at the port of Fürth last year. Inland waterway services accounted for about 46,000 tonnes of this figure, trucks for more than 95,500 tonnes and the warehouse building, which measures 8,000 square metres, handled more than 18,000 tonnes.