-
2022 July 15 18:00
IAA PortNews’ summary of previous week news
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- Results of Russian ports in Q2’2022: infographics and analytics
- Throughput of Russian seaports in H1’2022 declined by 0.5% YoY to 410 million tonnes
- Saint-Petersburg Governor asks RF Government to cut payments for renting berths in the port
- Petersburg Oil Terminal reports 12-pct decrease of throughput in H1’2022
- Container throughput of Global Ports fell by 22.6% to 611 thousand TEU in H1’2022
- Delivery of metal structures for Port Bukhta Sever begins
- Sea terminal within Ust-Luga based complex for processing of ethane-containing gas included into land-use planning scheme
- Monitoring findings confirm water management efficiency of Vostochny Port
- Berth No 4 for LPG handing in Taman to undergo reconstruction
- Loading of coal bound for exports via Russian ports rose by 4.7% in the first decade of July
- Throughput of Murmansk Sea Fish Port in H1’2022 rose by 51.3% YoY to 149.2 thousand tonnes
- New berth for grain shipments to be built in the port of Azov
- Completion of ferry/passenger complex in Ugolniye Kopi estimated at 75%
- New berth to be built at Novodvinskaya Fortress in the Arkhangelsk Region
Shipping and Logistics
- Arkhangelsk Trawl Fleet General Director tells IAA PortNews about the problems with construction of new ships, ship repair, and development of the company’s stevedoring activities at its own berths
- Freight rates and bunker prices have been showing sharp and mixed changes recently
- Cruise company Sozvezdiye acquired a four-deck ship
- PAO LORP to carry 460 thousand tonnes of cargo over this Arctic navigation season
- FESCO launches new container train from Vladivostok to Samara
- RF Government prepared draft law approving Rules for Subsidizing Acquisition of Ships and Containers
- First transit container train from Russia to India arrives in Iran
- Ferry service recovered between Vladivostok and Korean port of Donghae
- IRISL assigns 300 containers to transport goods to Russia
- Expedition vessel Akademik Shokalsky leaves Vladivostok for Sakhalin on the first voyage
- Development of sea shipping to Kaliningrad Region to continue regardless of lifting transit restrictions
- Construction of 153 vessels added to Northern Sea Route development plan
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Investor plans to recover production at Sosnovo shipyard
- ATF expects delay in delivery of fishing trawlers till September 2023
- Astrakhan based shipyard of USC to repair dry cargo carrier
- GTLK goes to court to claim about RUB 8.46 from Emperium
Bunkering
- Dynamics of VLSFO and HSFO prices at Singapore are mixed for the first time
Appointments
- Konstantin Zaitsev appointed as General Director of Transneft – Port Kozmino
Sanctions
- USA authorizes transactions with Russia related to fertilizers
