2022 July 15 17:40

Oboronlogistics performs modernization of software on ships operating at Ust-Luga – Baltiysk line

In July 2022, an upgraded software module Ship applications was installed on automated workstations on the ships of Oboronlogistics LLC involved in the ferry line Ust-Luga – Baltiysk (ferries Ambal, Baltiysk and dry cargo ship Ursa Major), as well as the functionality of the module Dispatching messages was updated.



The crews of the vessels were trained to work with the new software, tests of the operability of the software were carried out using various types of communication, including satellite.



The work was carried out by specialists of Oboronlogistics as part of the development of the Situational Logistics Center (SLC) of the company, which is used to coordinate transport and logistics operations, manage transportation performed by its own and attracted fleet. In real time, the SLC allows you to display information about all vessels and stages of transportation.



The updates will make it possible to quickly create and process requests for the supply of ships, strengthen control over the processes of technical and economic support and safety of navigation, which, in turn, will increase the efficiency of the line.