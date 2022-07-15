2022 July 15 16:55

Denis Manturov appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade

Image source:

RF Ministry of Industry and Trade

Vladimir Putin signed the Executive Order On the Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, according to the Kremlin website.

According to the Executive Order and pursuant to Article 83 of the Russian Constitution, Denis Manturov has been appointed Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

Vladimir Putin also signed the Executive Order to appoint Yury Borisov as Director General of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation following his release from position of Deputy Prime Minister.

Dmitry Rogozin has been dismissed from the post of Director General of the Roscosmos State Space Corporation.