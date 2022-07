2022 July 15 16:14

Ship scrapping activity sees sharp drop - Lloyd’s List

Demolition activity during the second quarter of 2022 was less than half of the levels seen in the same period in the past year



Tankers continue to provide the majority of scrapping candidates, followed by bulk carriers, according to Lloyd’s List.



Demolition activity at Chittagong in the 2Q2022 plummeted by 71% compared with the 2Q2021.