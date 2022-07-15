  • Home
    TGS makes first renewable energy venture investment, acquires equity stake in NASH Renewables

    TGS, a global provider of energy data and intelligence, today announced its investment in NASH Renewables, a start-up developing innovative Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions for the prospecting, construction and operations of wind energy projects. The equity stake in NASH Renewables is TGS’ first venture investment into a renewable energy start-up.

    NASH is a new artificial intelligence software company established in Germany in 2022 by three founders with long track records in developing digital solutions for the global wind energy industry. The company is led by former Siemens Gamesa Chief Digital Officer Daniel Luecht.
    NASH is developing a novel concept by bringing the technology and electricity market ecosystems together. Combining various data feeds, from weather and energy markets to individual turbine fatigue loads, NASH will provide a radically new way of optimizing asset configuration and maximizing the energy value obtained, resulting in significantly higher investment returns in post-subsidy energy markets.

    NASH’s AI software solutions will enable wind asset developers and investors to pivot their decision-making processes on optimizing output during periods of high energy demand rather than pursuing the highest possible annual production volume. The choices thus enabled unlock significantly higher value - not only for the market, grid and investors but also for decarbonizing our global energy supply.

    TGS has acquired a 10% equity stake in NASH Renewables, with an option to increase to 20% subject to pre-defined business milestones. As a result, TGS is the sole external investor holding a substantial equity stake in the company. TGS and Nash Renewables will collaborate to mature joint SaaS solutions for wind energy projects.

    Within its fast-growing New Energy Solutions business unit established in 2021, TGS has developed an insight platform, WindAXIOM, to help offshore wind energy developers and stakeholders evaluate the viability of potential projects by analyzing multiple resource and risk factors. Additional cross-platform functionalities can be developed with the support of NASH’s team. Further synergies can be gained by improving the predictive functions of the software platform. With its large quantities of modeled and observational data, TGS can help to enhance artificial intelligence algorithms for forecasting.

    TGS recently developed and introduced additional data-driven solutions for offshore wind and fully acquired two industry-leading companies: 4C Offshore Ltd (offshore wind market intelligence) and Prediktor AS (real-time data management and asset management solutions for solar PV, wind and oil and gas projects).

    TGS provides scientific data and intelligence to companies active in the energy sector. In addition to a global, extensive and diverse energy data library, TGS offers specialized services such as advanced processing and analytics alongside cloud-based data applications and solutions.

    Nash Renewables provides data-driven AI solutions for the post-subsidy renewable energy era. Nash enables radically new ways of making risk-adjusted, return-optimized asset choices for developers and investors.

