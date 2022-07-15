2022 July 15 16:42

Heerema awarded Hornsea 3 offshore converter stations transport and installation contract

Aibel has contracted Heerema Marine Contractors to transport and install two offshore converter stations (OCS) for the Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm. The Hornsea 3 offshore wind farm will be capable of generating up to 2.852 GW of green energy, enough to meet the average daily needs of over 3 million UK homes. The contract was awarded following the Hornsea 3 wind farm developer Ørsted being allocated a Contract for Difference on July 7, 2022. Heerema previously completed the installation of Ørsted’s Hornsea 2 offshore substations in 2021.



The work will include transporting and installing the two OCS jackets, eight skirt piles, and the two OCS topsides. Heerema will perform offshore lifting of the jackets onto the seabed before installing the piles to ensure fixation to the seabed. After executing the jacket installation, the OCS will be completed by installing the topsides onto the jackets.



Hornsea 3

Hornsea 3 will be located in the North Sea, approximately 120 km off the Norfolk coast and 160 km off the Yorkshire coast. The project will include up to 231 offshore wind turbines and will be capable of generating up to 2.852 GW of green electricity.



Heerema’s wind portfolio includes amongst others the Empire Wind and Beacon Wind foundations and substations project (US East Coast), the He Dreiht monopile project (Germany), the Arcadis Ost 1 wind turbine generator project (Germany), the Dogger Bank C substation (UK), and the Baltic Eagle substation (Germany).