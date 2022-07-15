2022 July 15 15:09

Port of Singapore bunker sales in H1’2022 fell by 9% YoY

LSFO 380 made the bulk of sales

In January-June 2022, bunker sales at the port of Singapore, the largest bunkering hub in the South-East Asia, fell by 9%, year-on-year, to 22.9 million tonnes.



According to the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore figures, sales of LSFO 380 fell by 12% to 11.2 million tonnes, MFO 380 fell by 5% to 5.75 million tonnes, LSFO 100 fell by 2.4% to 2.93 million tonnes, LSMGO fell by 3.2% to 1.81 million tonnes, LSFO 180 fell 2 times to 593 thousand tonnes, MGO fell 3.7 times to 54.6 thousand tonnes.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port’s bunker sales totaled 49.83 million tonnes.

