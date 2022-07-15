-
2022 July 15 14:50
Port of Singapore throughput in H1’2022 fell by 4% to 288.5 million tonnes
The port’s container throughput fell by 1.8% to 18.4 million TEU
The Port of Singapore throughput in January-June 2022 decreased by 4%, year-on-year, to 288.5 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.
Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 9.6 million tonnes (-21%), oil cargo – 93 million tonnes (-3%).
The port’s container throughput fell by 1.8% to 18.4 million TEU.
Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.
Related link:
Port of Singapore throughput in January-May 2022 fell 5% >>>>
Singapore closes 2021 with record container throughput of 37.5 million TEUs >>>>
Другие новости по темам: Port of Singapore