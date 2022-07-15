2022 July 15 14:50

Port of Singapore throughput in H1’2022 fell by 4% to 288.5 million tonnes

The port’s container throughput fell by 1.8% to 18.4 million TEU

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-June 2022 decreased by 4%, year-on-year, to 288.5 million tonnes, the port statistics showed.

Handing of dry bulk cargo totaled 9.6 million tonnes (-21%), oil cargo – 93 million tonnes (-3%).

The port’s container throughput fell by 1.8% to 18.4 million TEU.



Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2021, the port handled 599 million tonnes of cargo.

