2022 July 15 14:26

USA authorizes transactions with Russia related to fertilizers

Transactions related to other agricultural commodities such as food and seeds, and medicine are also authorized

Effective July 14, 2022, General License No. 6A, dated March 24, 2022, is replaced and superseded in its entirety by General License No. 6B, according to Russian Harmful Foreign Activities Sanctions Regulations 31 CFR part 587.



The document signed by Andrea M. Gacki, Director, Office of Foreign Assets Control authorizes transactions related to agricultural commodities including food for humans (including raw, processed, and packaged foods; live animals; vitamins and minerals; food additives or supplements; and bottled drinking water) or animals (including animal feeds), seeds for food crops, fertilizers or organic fertilizers; reproductive materials (such as live animals, fertilized eggs, embryos, and semen) for the production of food animals; medicine and medical devices.