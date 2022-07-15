  • Home
  • 2022 July 15 13:28

    Construction of 153 vessels added to Northern Sea Route development plan

    The construction of 12 port terminals and the upgrade of two existing ones are planned

    The draft plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) considered by the Russian cabinet of ministers suggests the construction of 12 port terminals and 153 vessels, including 12 ice-breakers and 46 search-and-rescue ships, TASS cites the press service of the office of Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District as saying in a statement on Thursday.

    The plan "includes events on the upgrade and construction of port infrastructure and approaches, railway and river transport corridors, bottom dredging activities in the area of the water body of the Northern Sea Route. Particularly, the construction of 12 port terminals and the upgrade of two existing ones are planned," the statement said. Another part of the plan "is connected with the development of the Arctic cargo and ice-breaking fleet, <…> the construction of 153 vessels is suggested, including 12 ice-breakers and 46 search-and-rescue ships," the press service added.

    The government of the Russian Federation is expected to approve the plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route through 2035 by August 1, 2022. The draft of the document was considered at a meeting headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev on Thursday.

    According to earlier statements, the financing of the plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) through 2035 may total around 2 trillion rubles ($34.3 bln) with private investors expected to inject around 15.6 trillion rubles in the development of investment projects forming the cargo base of the Northern Sea Route by 2035, which will ensure an increase in gross product by 28.5 trillion rubles and tax revenues in the amount of 16.3 trillion rubles at all levels of the budget system of the Russian Federation.

    Russia’s government is expected to approve the plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route through 2035 by August 1, 2022.  A respective draft has been considered at a meeting headed by Russian Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev, says TASS.

