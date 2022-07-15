2022 July 15 14:19

Carnival Cruise Line recognized for empowering Filipino seafarers

Carnival Cruise Line was recognized this week at the Gawad Alab ng Lahi Awards in New York City for its efforts to continually empower Filipino seafarers. This first-of-its-kind awards ceremony recognized individuals and organizations contributing to the betterment of the lives and welfare of Filipino people in both the United States and the Philippines.



Carnival was recognized as a leading employer of Filipino seafarers over the company’s 50-year history.



Richard Brearley, Carnival’s vice president of crew and travel operations, accepted the award on behalf of the company.



“Carnival would not be the vibrant company we all know today, with so many successes over the past 50 years, without our colleagues from the Philippines,” Brearley said. “We pride ourselves on being a family, and at Carnival, anyone with the desire to succeed can do so. We look forward to continuing to have a strong partnership with our Filipino team members for many, many years to come.”



The ceremony was held at the Whitby Hotel in New York City on Monday evening, July 11. The awards were sponsored by the Philippine Consulate General of New York and the Hiraya Foundation for Filipino-American Heritage Preservation.