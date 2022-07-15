2022 July 15 11:19

Port of Antwerp-Bruges: slight growth in the first half of the year

Image source: Port of Antwerp

The total throughput of Port of Antwerp-Bruges was 147.2 million tonnes in the first six months of this year, an increase of 1.4% compared to the same period last year. Given the current geopolitical and macroeconomic context, this slight growth, despite a decline in the container segment due to ongoing global congestion problems, confirms its strengthened position as a unified port.



Container segment under constant pressure

Container throughput is down 9.8% in tonnes and 6.2% in TEU compared to a strong first half in 2021. With globally disrupted container liner shipping, vessel delays and high volumes of import cargo, the container trade continues to face operational challenges. Moreover, the throughput of containers related to Russia decreased by 39% due to the conflict in Ukraine.



Conventional general cargo grew strongly by 22% in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2021 and recorded the highest throughput volume since 2011. The main reason for this is the increase in imports of steel, the most important cargo group in this segment. Steel imports from Russia banned by sanctions are being replaced by imports from other countries. ​ Other product groups, such as wood, plywood and fruit, are also showing growth.



Roll-on/roll- off traffic saw an increase of 8.9%. RoRo traffic to the United Kingdom and Ireland shows significant growth, with 3.8 million tonnes and 0.6 million tonnes respectively, up 6.8% and 47% compared with the first six months of 2021. The number of new and used cars shows a slight growth of 2.5% and 1.7%, while the number of trucks decreased by 19%.



The dry bulk segment grew by 17.6%. Fertilizers, after a strong 2021, experienced a loss in throughput (-15.4%), largely due to the sanctions imposed on Russia. ​ The throughput of sand, gravel, non-ferrous ores and scrap metal also recorded losses after 6 months. While only 933,000 tonnes of coal were handled in 2021, throughput after 6 months in 2022 is already 1.56 million tonnes due to the sharp increase in gas prices and reduced gas supplies from Russia.



Within the liquid bulk segment (+16.5%), there is pronounced growth in gasoline, naphtha and energy gases. Although the throughput of diesel and fuel oil has been steadily declining since 2019, it grew by 10,4% in the first 6 months of this year. Throughput of other oil derivatives and chemicals also grew by 9.9% and 12,3% respectively. With a throughput of 8.4 million tons, the most important growth is for LNG (+55.3%), because, in addition to the transshipment function of the LNG terminal, European countries are now also busy replenishing gas stocks in the run-up to next winter.



In the first half of 2022, Zeebrugge welcomed 64 cruise ships, with April and May being the top months with 15 ships each. The average passenger capacity is currently around 65% and is clearly on the rise. The global cruise fleet is expected to be fully operational again by mid-2022.