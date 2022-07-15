Trade turnover between Russia and China in H1’22 rose by 27.2% to $80.67 billion

2022 July 15 10:07

In the first half of 2022, trade turnover between Russia and China rose by 27.2% to $80.67 billion, according to China’s General Administration of Customs. Exports from Russia rose by 48.2% to $51.12 billion, imports of Chinese products ‒ by 2.1% to $29.55 billion, according to the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation to the People's Republic of China.

In June, trade turnover between Russia and China totaled $14.75 billion including $9.74 billion of Russia’s exports to China and $5 billion of China’s exports.

According to China’s General Administration of Customs, the country’s foreign trade in the first half of 2022, totaled $3.07 trillion (+10.3%) including $1.73 trillion of exports (+14.2) and $1.34 trillion of imports (+5.7%).